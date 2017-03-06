The Best Ways To Manage Your Financial Resources And Not Vice Versa!

If you are one of the millions living paycheck to paycheck, taking control of your personal finances is absolutely necessary. This may mean learning to live in an entirely different way than you are used to. Follow the advice below to take control of your personal finances and ease the transition to the changes you must make.

Check your financial assets for a down payment source. You may be able to cash out certain investment accounts and use the money without penalty, if it is for a primary residence. You may also be able to borrow against certain assets, giving you the money you need. Check with your investment professional for options.

Getting a college education is one of the best investments you can make. An education will pay for itself and give you lifelong skills you can use to earn a living. Reports show that those with a bachelors degree, earn almost double of those that only have a high school diploma.

Americans are notorious for spending more than they earn, but if you want to be in charge of your finances, spend less than what you earn. Budget your income, as to assure that you don't overspend. Spending less than what you earn, will help you to be at peace with your finances.

Make sure you read over your credit card statement very carefully every month. Make sure there aren't any charges that shouldn't be on there. It helps if you keep any receipts from purchases where you used your credit card this way you can use those to verify any charges on your account.

Finance experts say it all the time. Pay yourself first. You should have at least 3 months worth of living expenses in an emergency savings account. From each paycheck you should have a specified amount of money that goes directly to this account before you ever even see it.

Cut down your old towels and make wash cloths or cleaning rags. Just because a towel is worn or stained is no reason to throw it away. Measure out several appropriately sized squares or rectangles and cut them out. You can leave them as is or use your sewing machine to quickly stitch around the edges.

Never withdraw a cash advance from your credit card. This option only rears its head when you are desperate for cash. There are always better ways to get it. Cash advances should be avoided because they incur a different, higher interest rate than regular charges to your card. Cash advance interest is often one of the highest rates your card offers.

Consider having a savings account that automatically debits from your paycheck each month. One of the hardest parts of saving is getting into the habit of saving and having it taken out automatically, removes this step. Also, automatically refilling your savings account means that it won't be depleted if you do need to dip into it for any type of emergencies, especially if it's more than once.

Take a good honest look at your relationship with money. Once you understand your thoughts about money, you can aim to improve your current financial situation. List your beliefs about material things and money, then pinpoint problem areas and reasons why you believed them. You will certainly move forward, creating many positive feelings for the future.

Have you heard of the latte factor? What are you spending each month that you could cut out and instead save in an account for later. Tabulate the amount and figure in savings with interest from investments over a few years period. You will be surprised at how much you could save.

Pay close attention to everything your credit report shows. It is easy to find sites that will let you examine your report without having to pay a fee. Check your credit report twice every year to check for any changes that you did not authorize. Also look to see if any identity theft has been committed against you.

You should buy items that you use a lot in bulk. Often times it's cheaper to buy things like toilet paper, paper towels, plates, mustard, canned good, etc. in bulk from places like Sams Club or BJs. Eventually you'll use everything, and in the long run you'll safe yourself some money.

To be sure you are on top of things, you should use a tool to keep track of what has been paid and what is still outstanding. Make sure that you either, choose a point in time to manage this or refer to it frequently, in order to verify that you have not left out any important bills that require payment during that time period.